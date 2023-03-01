Two men are charged in what investigators believe is a bias-motivated assault after a transgender woman suffered critical injuries during a brutal attack at a Minneapolis light rail station Monday morning that left her hospitalized with critical injuries.

Metro Transit police responded to the Lake Street light rail station around 9:45 a.m., after a 911 caller advised dispatch that the victim was lying on the floor of lower-level north tower with "visible brain matter" on the ground. Surveillance cameras at the station captured images of three men beating her and pushing her down the stairs, according to criminal charges.

Paramedics arrived to find the woman largely unresponsive, badly bruised and bleeding from serious head trauma. They rushed her to HCMC in critical condition, where a CT scan revealed a fractured rib, collapsed lung and an internal brain bleed. Doctors managed to stabilize her later that day, but her current condition is unknown.

Authorities tracked two of the three suspects, who fled in a southbound train to the VA Medical Center Station and were caught carrying a woman's clutch purse with the victim's ID inside.

Kevin York Jr., 23, of St. Paul, and Keaton Morris, 19, of Minneapolis, were each charged in Hennepin County District Court on Tuesday with aggravated assault and third-degree assault, both felonies. They remain jailed in lieu of $200,000 and $140,000 bail, respectively, and are due in court for a first appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Morris is named on Metro Transit's trespass list for using narcotics inside the Lake Street light rail station. York has a previous third-degree assault conviction from 2021.

LGBTQ rights groups and public officials have been quick to condemn the attack. OutFront Minnesota issued a statement on social media saying they are "deeply saddened" by the incident and encouraged those who need support to call their helpline at 612-822-0127.

"While we're not aware of motive at this time, we know LGBTQ+ people, particularly trans women of color face disproportionate rates of violence & discrimination," OutFront said in a statement. "We'll continue to work to ensure LGBTQ+ Minnesotans can live without fear of violence, harassment or discrimination.

Minneapolis council member Jason Chavez, who represents the city's ninth ward, posted on Twitter that his office was already organizing a community meeting to discuss ongoing concerns about transit safety at the Lake Street station when the latest assault occurred.

"Please keep her, her family, and our community in your mind," Chavez wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back at Startribune.com for updates.