Two women are expected to be jailed on suspicion of felony assault after intentionally running into a group of people following a fight on the southern edge of downtown Minneapolis Saturday.

The incident unfolded about 7:40 p.m. Saturday at E. Grant Street and S. Nicollet Avenue in the Loring Park neighborhood, police said. Video captured by a bystander showed a group of people fighting before two women climbed into an SUV, and the driver intentionally drove into the crowd. Minneapolis police said two of the pedestrians struck were injured and taken to HCMC. The driver and her passenger were also injured in the crash and taken to HCMC. One of the women appeared to have been cut inadvertently with a straightedge weapon.

The bystander video showed one person was laying on the ground in the aftermath as someone used an object to hit the passenger side window several times.

