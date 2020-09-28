Edina police have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting of a doctor in the head during an attempted robbery earlier this month in a parking ramp at M Fairview Hospital Southdale.

A 33-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday and booked into the Hennepin County jail on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder pending. A 50-year-woman was arrested and being held on suspicion of aiding an offender, according to jail records.

The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects until they have been charged.

Police followed several leads to track down a vehicle believed to have been involved in the Sept. 14 shooting on the second level of the hospital’s parking ramp. Police found the vehicle at a hotel in Bloomington and arrested the two suspects.

The man allegedly shot a doctor in the head during an attempted robbery in the ramp at 65th Street and France Avenue S., then fled the scene. The doctor, a 45-year-old man from Eagan, was treated at the hospital and later released.