Two people are dead after a house fire in Wadena, Minn. early Sunday.
Emergency personnel arrived at the scene about 4 a.m. and found a juvenile outside with minor injuries. He was taken to Tri-County Healthcare and released a short time later.
Firefighters found two adults inside; both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identifies have not been released.
The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will perform autopsies on the victims.
Wadena is about 160 miles northwest of the Twin Cities in Otter Tail and Wadena counties.
Erin Adler • 612-673-1781
