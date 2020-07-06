The Twins will play an exhibition game against the Cubs in Wrigley Field on July 22, then start the regular 60-game season on Friday, July 24, against the White Sox in Chicago at 7:10 p.m.

The Twins' home opener will be against St. Louis on July 28, albeit without fans. Major League Baseball released schedules on Monday for the 30 teams.

Four teams will open on July 23, with the World Series champion Nationals playing host to the Yankees and the Giants visiting the Dodgers.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, teams will play all their games in their own division (40 games) or against teams in the corresponding division in the opposite league (20 games).

The National League Central teams will face the Twins, whose natural rival is the Brewers. Those teams will meet six times. The Twins will play the Cardinals and Pirates four times each, and the Reds and Cubs three times each.

The Twins will play the other four AL Central teams — the White Sox, Tigers, Royals and Indians — 10 times each, in splits of 6/4 or 7/3 home and away. Seven of the 10 games between the Twins and Cleveland will be at Target Field.

Target Field will be empty this season for Twins home games. On Sunday, pitcher Devin Smeltzer warmed up in the outfield.

Games on July 30 and Sept. 12 vs. Cleveland will be nationally televised by FOX. The other 58 games will be on FSN.

2020 TWINS SCHEDULE

July 24-26, at Chicago White Sox

July 28-29, St. Louis at Twins

July 30-Aug. 2, Cleveland at Twins

Aug. 3-4, Pittsburgh at Twins

Aug. 5-6, at Pittsburgh

Aug. 7-9, at Kansas City

Aug. 10-12, at Milwaukee

Aug. 14-17, Kansas City at Twins

Aug. 18-20, Milwaukee at Twins

Aug. 21-23, at Kansas City

Aug. 24-26, at Cleveland

Aug. 27-30, at Detroit

Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Chicago White Sox at Twins

Sept. 4-7, Detroit at Twins

Sept. 8-9, at St. Louis

Sept. 11-13, Cleveland at Twins

Sept. 14-17, at Chicago White Sox

Sept. 18-20, at Chicago Cubs

Sept. 22-23, Detroit at Twins

Sept. 25-27, Cincinnati at Twins