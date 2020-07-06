The Twins will play an exhibition game against the Cubs in Wrigley Field on July 22, then start the regular 60-game season on Friday, July 24, against the White Sox in Chicago at 7:10 p.m.
The Twins' home opener will be against St. Louis on July 28, albeit without fans. Major League Baseball released schedules on Monday for the 30 teams.
Four teams will open on July 23, with the World Series champion Nationals playing host to the Yankees and the Giants visiting the Dodgers.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, teams will play all their games in their own division (40 games) or against teams in the corresponding division in the opposite league (20 games).
The National League Central teams will face the Twins, whose natural rival is the Brewers. Those teams will meet six times. The Twins will play the Cardinals and Pirates four times each, and the Reds and Cubs three times each.
The Twins will play the other four AL Central teams — the White Sox, Tigers, Royals and Indians — 10 times each, in splits of 6/4 or 7/3 home and away. Seven of the 10 games between the Twins and Cleveland will be at Target Field.
Games on July 30 and Sept. 12 vs. Cleveland will be nationally televised by FOX. The other 58 games will be on FSN.
2020 TWINS SCHEDULE
July 24-26, at Chicago White Sox
July 28-29, St. Louis at Twins
July 30-Aug. 2, Cleveland at Twins
Aug. 3-4, Pittsburgh at Twins
Aug. 5-6, at Pittsburgh
Aug. 7-9, at Kansas City
Aug. 10-12, at Milwaukee
Aug. 14-17, Kansas City at Twins
Aug. 18-20, Milwaukee at Twins
Aug. 21-23, at Kansas City
Aug. 24-26, at Cleveland
Aug. 27-30, at Detroit
Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Chicago White Sox at Twins
Sept. 4-7, Detroit at Twins
Sept. 8-9, at St. Louis
Sept. 11-13, Cleveland at Twins
Sept. 14-17, at Chicago White Sox
Sept. 18-20, at Chicago Cubs
Sept. 22-23, Detroit at Twins
Sept. 25-27, Cincinnati at Twins