CHICAGO — Despite forecasts suggesting that showers would end by game time, Monday night's game between the Twins and the White Sox in Chicago has been postponed.

The game will be made up July 19 as part of a doubleheader.

A thunderstorm rolled through Chicago early Monday afternoon but ended around 3:30 p.m. As some Twins players loosened up on the field and played long toss, the decision to call off the game was made. While the tarp remained over the infield, players from both teams kept working out on the field.

Righthander Kenta Maeda, the scheduled starter for Monday's game, will now start on Tuesday. He will be followed by righthander Bailey Ober on Wednesday and righthander Jose Berrios on Thursday.

The Twins took heat on Saturday for postponing their game against Cleveland when there was little precipitation in the area and a big crowd waiting in vain at Target Field. The postponement on Monday will be viewed as a curious one as well, as the White Sox are banged up and have lost seven of their last nine games.