Quick flurry: Cabrera 1st HR of MLB season in snowy Detroit
Miguel Cabrera hit the first home run of the new Major League Baseball season, a drive through the snow in Detroit's chilly opener against Cleveland on Thursday.
Sports
California court says USA Taekwondo must protect athletes
The California Supreme Court ruled Thursday that USA Taekwondo had a legal duty to protect athletes from sexual and other types of abuse.
Twins
Gameview: Follow today's Twins-Milwaukee play-by-play here
The Twins open their season this afternoon against the Brewers. Tap here for game updates, a box score, MLB scores and more.
Sports
Colorado is latest to weigh ban on Native American mascots
Colorado lawmakers are considering a proposal that would ban Native American mascots in public schools and colleges amid a nationwide push for racial justice that gained new momentum last year following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the NFL team in Washington changing its name.
World
Serbia cracks down on anti-vaccination activists
Serbian police brought in a well-known Serbian doctor and other vocal anti-vaccination activists for questioning Thursday, saying they are jeopardizing the Balkan country's successful coronavirus inoculation drive.