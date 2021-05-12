CHICAGO – In some ways, Tuesday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field came down to a coaching showdown.

With the score tied in the sixth inning, the Twins with runners at first and third, White Sox manager Tony La Russa pulled reliever Matt Foster after facing just three batters, signaling for lefty Garrett Crochet to take the mound.

A bit of a bold move, considering there was only one out and the Twins had Mitch Garver on the bench, waiting to come in and pinch hit against a lefthander. Plus, Luis Arraez loomed at the top of the order.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli called the bluff, putting Garver in for Ben Rortvedt. Except he flew out to right field, and Crochet struck out Arraez. And it played out predictably from there.

Jose Abreu hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning, Chicago added on to its lead from there and the Twins lost 9-3 to the AL Central-leading White Sox.

Tuesday's start could end up marking a season-making (or breaking) stretch for the Twins. They will face the White Sox on Wednesday before returning home for three games against the Oakland Athletics, first in the AL West at 22-15. Then the White Sox come to Target Field for a three-game series.

"It's going to be jam-packed with games, and games against some really good teams," Baldelli said before the game. "It's a great opportunity for us to step in and assert ourselves. … We have an opportunity to go out there and win a bunch of games and put ourselves in a good spot."

The Twins seemed primed to do that early in the game. They put together a three-hit, three-run second inning against White Sox starter Dylan Cease. Jorge Polanco hit a 378-foot home run to start. A Trevor Larnach walk and base hits from Willians Astudillo and Andrelton Simmons loaded the bases, and Cease walked in a run by hitting Rortvedt with a pitch. A sacrifice fly from Arraez scored one more.

But the lead was short-lived, with Chicago responding with its own three-hit, three-run second inning against Twins starter Kenta Maeda. He gave up a leadoff single to Jose Abreu before walking Yermin Mercedes. Yasmani Grandal then hit a 401-foot home run to score them all.

The score remained that way through the coaching staring contest in the sixth inning. But Chicago used the momentum from winning that bout to jump-start its offense at the bottom of the inning. With Jorge Alcala relieving Maeda, he walked Yoan Moncada, and Abreu smacked his seventh homer of the season to left-center for the two-run lead.

The coaches did the same dance in the second, with La Russa taking righty Codi Heuer out after allowing two of four batters he faced on base, subbing in lefty Aaron Bummer. Baldelli pinch-hit Kyle Garlick for Trevor Larnach, who reached base on a fielding error to load them. But Astudillo grounded out to strand his teammates.

"We've got to focus on ourselves," Simmons said. "We know we haven't been playing like we want to be playing. But all we can do is learn from our mistakes and keep doing what we're doing well. And whatever we haven't been doing, if it's making a play or locking in an at-bat or making a pitch, we've got to do a better job of it starting right now."