TRAINING CAMP ROSTER
Pitchers (27)
Jorge Alcala
Homer Bailey
Jose Berrios
Jhoulys Chacin
Dakota Chalmers
Sam Clay
Tyler Clippard
Edwar Colina
Danny Coulombe
Randy Dobnak
Tyler Duffey
Jhoan Duran
Ryan Garton
Cory Gearrin
Rich Hill
Zack Littell
Kenta Maeda
Trevor May
Jake Odorizzi
Sean Poppen
Taylor Rogers
Sergio Romo
Devin Smeltzer
Cody Stashak
Caleb Thielbar
Lewis Thorpe
Matt Wisler
Catchers (6)
Willians Astudillo
Alex Avila
Mitch Garver
Juan Graterol
Ryan Jeffers
Tomas Telis
Infielders (13)
Ehire Adrianza
Luis Arraez
Travis Blankenhorn
Josh Donaldson
Marwin Gonzalez
Nick Gordon
Royce Lewis
Drew Maggi
Jorge Polanco
Jack Reinheimer
Miguel Sano
Wilfredo Tovar
Zander Wiel
Outfielders (10)
Lane Adams
Byron Buxton
Jake Cave
Gilberto Celestino
Max Kepler
Alex Kirilloff
Trevor Larnach
Brent Rooker
Eddie Rosario
LaMonte Wade Jr.
DESIGNATED HITTER (1)
Nelson Cruz
• Suspended list (2)
Pitchers Fernando Romero (visa issues) and Michael Pineda (serving 39 more days of a suspension).