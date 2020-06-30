TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

Pitchers (27)

Jorge Alcala

Homer Bailey

Jose Berrios

Jhoulys Chacin

Dakota Chalmers

Sam Clay

Tyler Clippard

Edwar Colina

Danny Coulombe

Randy Dobnak

Tyler Duffey

Jhoan Duran

Ryan Garton

Cory Gearrin

Rich Hill

Zack Littell

Kenta Maeda

Trevor May

Jake Odorizzi

Sean Poppen

Taylor Rogers

Sergio Romo

Devin Smeltzer

Cody Stashak

Caleb Thielbar

Lewis Thorpe

Matt Wisler

Catchers (6)

Willians Astudillo

Alex Avila

Mitch Garver

Juan Graterol

Ryan Jeffers

Tomas Telis

Infielders (13)

Ehire Adrianza

Luis Arraez

Travis Blankenhorn

Josh Donaldson

Marwin Gonzalez

Nick Gordon

Royce Lewis

Drew Maggi

Jorge Polanco

Jack Reinheimer

Miguel Sano

Wilfredo Tovar

Zander Wiel

Outfielders (10)

Lane Adams

Byron Buxton

Jake Cave

Gilberto Celestino

Max Kepler

Alex Kirilloff

Trevor Larnach

Brent Rooker

Eddie Rosario

LaMonte Wade Jr.

DESIGNATED HITTER (1)

Nelson Cruz

• Suspended list (2)

Pitchers Fernando Romero (visa issues) and Michael Pineda (serving 39 more days of a suspension).