The Twins beat Cleveland 3-1 on Sunday at Target Field, taking the series 2-1 in front of an announced crowd of 19,850.

Max Kepler put his team on the board early with his first-inning RBI single. Cleveland briefly equalized in the fourth off Jose Ramirez' solo home run to the right field deck.

But the Twins followed up with home runs in back-to-back innings, first from Gio Urshela in the bottom of the fourth and then Byron Buxton in the fifth. Urshela also homered in Saturday's loss after he hadn't recorded a home run since Opening Day.

Twins starter Joe Ryan cracked 100 pitches, leaving after the sixth with 103 to his name. He allowed four hits but just the one run from the homer. He also didn't let up a single walk and struck out five. Ryan also took the win, giving him a 4-2 record. Emilio Pagan earned his fifth save.

Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie (2-3) lasted seven innings, giving up three hits, three runs — including the two homers — and two walks but struck out four.

The Twins' improved to 20-15 as they embark on a road trip to Oakland and Kansas City for the coming week. Cleveland fell to 16-17.