Twins rookie starter David Festa had interesting second-half numbers

“The reason I’m able to be a starter with three [pitches] is I mix them pretty equally,” Festa said. “If you look at my usages, the fastball might be 40%, but it’s like 40-30-30. I try to make it a third of each. When I’m able to mix all three at an equal clip, it’s tough for a hitter to just take one out of the picture. I think a fourth pitch, when you look at it from a long-term standpoint, it’s definitely something to look at.”