BACK TO CAMP

Manager: Rocco Baldelli (third season)

2020 finish: 36-24, first place in the American League Central. Swept in two games by Houston in AL wild-card series.

Spring training park: Hammond Stadium at CenturyLink Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Fla.

Fans: Slightly more than 2,400 fans will be allowed to attend games at Hammond Stadium, about 28% of normal capacity.

Additions: SS Andrelton Simmons (2020 with the L.A. Angels), P J.A. Happ (N.Y. Yankees), P Alex Colome (Chicago White Sox), P Matt Shoemaker (Toronto), P Hansel Robles (Angels).

Subtractions: OF Eddie Rosario (Cleveland), P Rich Hill (Tampa Bay), P Trevor May (N.Y.Mets), UT Marwin Gonzalez (Oakland), PSergio Romo (Oakland), P Jake Odorizzi (TBA).