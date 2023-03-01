Tap the bookmark to save this article.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins scored two runs on a wild pitch and an error in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the Phillies 4-4 in a Grapefruit League game Wednesday at Hammond Stadium.

The Phillies got two-run home runs from Darick Hall and ex-Twin Jake Cave, while Ryan Jeffers homered for the Twins.

Carlos Correa made his season debut for the Twins and was 1-for-2.

Cole Sands gave up Hall's fifth inning homer and Cave's blast came off Dennis Santana in the second.

The final two runs came with the bases loaded when Phillies reliever Braden Zarbnisky threw a wild pitch, allowing Ernie Yake to score. Alex Isola came home from second when catcher Aramis Garcia's throw to Zarbnisky at home plate was off target.