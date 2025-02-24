Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which unfortunately for Minnesota teams did not include a lot of successful basketball. The Gophers took a bad loss to Penn State, while the Wolves lost twice coming out of the break. Where does each team stand after those results?
Podcast: Patrick Reusse encourages Twins fans to stay calm after ownership twist
Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which unfortunately for Minnesota teams did not include a lot of successful basketball. We also learned that Justin Ishbia is no longer in the running to buy the Twins.
We also learned that Justin Ishbia is no longer in the running to buy the Twins, having instead increased his investment in the White Sox. Reusse wants everyone to calm down and notes that while Ishbia was the only known suitor there is still interest in buying the team from others.
Plus a little hockey and soccer talk at the end.
