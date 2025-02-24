Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse encourages Twins fans to stay calm after ownership twist

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which unfortunately for Minnesota teams did not include a lot of successful basketball. We also learned that Justin Ishbia is no longer in the running to buy the Twins.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 24, 2025 at 3:44PM
Minnesota Twins outfielder Matt Wallner (38) catches a fly during drills Saturday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which unfortunately for Minnesota teams did not include a lot of successful basketball. The Gophers took a bad loss to Penn State, while the Wolves lost twice coming out of the break. Where does each team stand after those results?

We also learned that Justin Ishbia is no longer in the running to buy the Twins, having instead increased his investment in the White Sox. Reusse wants everyone to calm down and notes that while Ishbia was the only known suitor there is still interest in buying the team from others.

Plus a little hockey and soccer talk at the end.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

