IMPACT PLAYER: Salvador Perez, Kansas City
The 31-year-old smashed two solo homers, the first off Chris Archer in the fourth and the second off Tyler Duffey to lead off the sixth, to help the Royals to a come-from-behind victory.
BY THE NUMBERS
14 Career multihomer games for Perez, including two already this year.
7 Hits Tyler Duffey has given up in four relief innings this season. With his four earned runs, it's the worst statistical start of a season for him.
ON DECK
Righthander Chris Paddack makes his second start for the Twins against Kansas City lefty Daniel Lynch in Game 2 of this three-game series.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Talbot shuts out Montreal in Minnesota's 2-0 win
Cam Talbot made 26 saves for his third shutout of the season in Minnesota's 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre.
Sports
Cron's 3-run homer in 7th lifts Rockies over Phillies, 6-5
C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Grizzlies rout Timberwolves 124-96 to tie series at 1 apiece
Ja Morant scored 23 points and handed out 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies looked much more like the team that posted the NBA's second-best record, routing the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-96 on Tuesday night to even up their first-round Western Conference series at 1 apiece.
Sports
Suzuki, Marsh help Angels to 7-2 win over Houston Astros
Jo Adell tied a career-high with three hits and Kurt Suzuki and Brandon Marsh drove in two runs each as the Los Angeles Angels used a big fifth inning to break open the game and cruise to an 7-2 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.
Sports
Barkov nets 3, Florida tops Isles to extend win streak to 11
Aleksander Barkov had his third career hat trick, leading the Florida Panthers to a 3-2 overtime victory against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.