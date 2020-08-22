What’s left

The Twins have 32 regular-season games remaining (15 home, 17 away) — almost one-third of them against Detroit:

10 vs. Tigers: 6 home, 4 away

7 vs. White Sox: 3 home, 4 away

6 vs. Indians: 3 home, 3 away

3 vs. Cubs: 3 away

3 vs. Reds: 3 home

2 vs. Cardinals: 2 away

1 vs. Royals: 1 away