The Twins activated pitcher Fernando Romero from the restricted list and then released him, according to MLB's transaction wire.

The 25-year-old righthander, added in 2011 as a 16-year-old international signing from the Dominican Republic, had an impressive major league debut in 2018. He didn't allow a run in his first 15⅔ innings, the second-best start to a career in Twins pitching history (Andrew Albers threw 17⅓ innings to start his career in 2013), and his ERA after five starts was 1.88. He struggled after that, finishing a season where he went back to the minors 3-3 with a 4.69 ERA.

Romero was in line for consideration as the team's closer entering the 2019 season, but had an 8.38 ERA in spring training and spent most of the season in the minor leagues.

As the Twins prepared for spring training in 2020, Romero was denied entry into the United States by U.S. Customs in Florida and sent back the Dominican Republic. He was unable to obtain another visa to enter the country.

In 26 games for the Twins over two seasons he had a 5.17 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP in 26 games (69⅓ innings).