ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Byron Buxton was put on the 10-day injured list by the Twins because of a left rib contusion suffered when he was hit by a pitch Thursday against Cleveland.

Trevor Larnach was activated before the Twins opened a three-game series against baseball's best team, the Tampa Bay Rays, at Tropicana Field on Tuesday.

The decision on Buxton came right before the game, and is retroactive to Friday. He didn't play in the final three games of the series with the Guardians.

Shortstop Carlos Correa (foot) was in the lineup, hitting third.

The Twins (31-29) entered the game leading the American League Central by 3½ games over Cleveland, but if the Twins were in the American League East, they'd be 11 games behind Tampa Bay (43-19).

Larnach, 26, had two previous stints with the Twins this season. He was hitting .215 with five home runs and 27 RBI in 39 games, and was fifth in the order on Tuesday. He developed pneumonia after catching the flu on the team's West Coast road trip in May and was put on the 10-day injured list.