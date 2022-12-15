If the Twins' pursuit of Carlos Correa was full of nuance and ultimately contradictions, so too can be the lens through which we view the aftermath of Correa's decision to sign with the Giants.

The Twins seemed both all-in on Correa and not willing to go any further than a set term. They appeared poised to commit close to $30 million to one player in free agency but unwilling (or unable) to spend similarly on other players.

As Jim Souhan reported following a conversation with Twins Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey, the Twins' final offer was 10 years, $285 million. The Giants went to 13 years, $350 million and that was that.

Signing Correa to either of those deals might have impacted the Twins' ability to contend in future years, and I'm not of the mind that he wasn't worth either deal.

But with that said, there is now a sobering reality that life without Correa will make it very difficult to contend in 2023 — and that an offseason plan missing its centerpiece looks startlingly incomplete, as I talked about on Thursday's Daily Delivery podcast.

As such, here are five Twins questions — all of them more or less offshoots of the big one: What's the plan now?