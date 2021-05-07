DETROIT – Twins center fielder Byron Buxton went on the 10-day injured list Friday because of a grade two hip sprain.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said Buxton was likely out for "weeks," not days.

An MRI revealed the damage. A grade three strain of the hip flexor is the most serious, and indicates a complete tear. Grade two indicates moderate damage, with grade one the least serious.

Trevor Larnach was called up from St. Paul and will replace Buxton on the roster before tonight's game (6:10, BSN) against the Tigers at Comerica Park.

Larnach will be making his major league debut. The 24-year-old, who was the team's first-round pick (20th overall) in 2018 out of Oregon State, had two home runs in three games for St. Paul during their season opening series in Omaha.

To make room for Larnach on the 40-man roster, reliever Brandon Waddell was designated for assignment.

Buxton was injured in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Texas at Target Field. He didn't run at top speed after hitting a seventh-inning grounder, then pulled up awkwardly at first base two innings later after hitting another grounder. Buxton walked slowly to the Twins' dugout and was removed from the game.

He joins infielder Luis Arraez (concussion) and first baseman Alex Kirilloff (wrist) on the injured list.

Buxton's career with the Twins has been marked by injuries that have sidelined him. The 27-year-old had a sprained thumb in 2015; a knee contusion and back spasms in 2016; a groin strain and migraines in 2017; a fractured toe, sprained wrist and migraines in 2018; myriad woes in 2019 including season-ending labrum surgery in 2019; shoulder inflammation last season; and a stint on the IL this year because of a hamstring strain.