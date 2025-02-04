Last summer, the Twins honored the franchise’s Washington Senator roots and the 100th anniversary of the team’s 1924 World Series championship, its only one before moving to Minnesota.
Twins promotional schedule includes ‘65 reunion, bobbleheads of Royce Lewis and Byron Buxton
Two concerts are also on the slate, with artists to be determined
This year, the team plans to honor the players who first brought the World Series to Minnesota.
Hall of Famers Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat, along their 17 teammates still alive from those 1965 Twins who won the American League pennant but fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games, have been invited to Target Field for a pregame ceremony on Aug. 16, the team announced Monday.
That’s among the highlights of the Twins’ promotional schedule for 2025, plans that also include the unveiling of a statue of Joe Mauer on April 13, and the induction of Corey Koskie into the Twins Hall of Fame on Aug. 17.
Giveaways this year include bobbleheads — Royce Lewis on May 24; and Byron Buxton, whose figurine makes the sound of a truck horn, on July 12 — plus a Bailey Ober replica City Connect jersey on July 26, a Twins beanie on April 3, a bat celebrating the state’s Native American heritage, and Twins caps on Sept. 19-20.
Kids will receive backpacks on July 27 and August. 10, and a Squishie pillow on Aug. 31.
The team also plans a postgame hip-hop concert on July 11, and a country concert on Aug. 15, though the artists for those performances have not been announced.
The complete list of ballpark promotions, including a several theme nights and a 75th anniversary celebration of the Peanuts comic strip, is available at twins.com.
