The trouble just won't end.

The Twins extended their big-league record losing streak in the postseason on Tuesday, losing Game 1 of their best-of-three wild-card playoff series to the Houston Astros 4-1 at Target Field.

That's 17 straight playoff losses for the Twins.

Reliever Sergio Romo walked Jose Altuve with the bases loaded and two outs in top of the ninth, giving Houston a 2-1 edge. The run was unearned because of Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco's errant two-out throw to second as he tried to get a forceout. Caleb Thielbar relieved Romo and gave up a two-run single to Michael Brantley.

"This is why I'm here — for moments like this," Romo said. "I just have to be better."

The Twins took a 1-0 lead in the third when Max Kepler scored from first on Nelson Cruz's double to the right field wall. Kepler, who had walked, barely got in past the tag of Astros catcher Martin Maldonado.

The Twins didn't get another hit through eight innings off starter Zack Greinke or reliever Framber Valdez.

The Astros tied the game off reliever Tyler Duffey in the seventh. Josh Reddick singled, went to second on Maldonado's hot shot off the glove of Twins third baseman Marwin Gonzalez and scored on George Springer's single.

Twins starter Kenta Maeda went five innings, strikeout out five and giving up two hits, and left with the 1-0 lead.

The teams meet again Wednesday at noon.