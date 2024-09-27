Twins on cusp of playoff elimination with 13-inning loss to lowly Marlins

That would require a miracle only slightly more shocking than the Twins sweeping the Orioles this weekend, at least if their play on Thursday is any indication. The Twins went 2-for-19 with runners in scoring position, committed an error that cost them a critical run, failed to score in three of four extra innings and allowed the 100-loss Miami Marlins to shove them to the brink of elimination with an ugly 8-6, 13-inning loss at Target Field.