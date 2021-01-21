The Twins have staged TwinsFest, their annual winter fan fair, at the Metrodome, the Mall of America, the National Sports Center, and Target Field. Due to the pandemic, it's moving again this year.

Into cyberspace.

The Twins will stage seven hours of online programming, much of it interactive, on Jan. 30, an effort to connect with their fans while Target Field remains off-limits due to COVID-19. Just like the in-person annual event, which draws thousands of fans to Target Field every winter, the virtual TwinsFest will include entertainment, games, memorabilia sales and auctions, and question-and-answer sessions with players and executives. It even closes with a half-hour concert by country singer Tim McGraw.

The event, much of which will be simulcast by WCCO Radio, remains a fundraiser for the Twins Community Fund, which donates to charitable causes around Minnesota. TwinsFest will be streaming at twinsbaseball.com and on the team's social-media platforms.

Among the scheduled highlights are an hourlong "Town Hall" question-and-answer session with Twins executives Derek Falvey, Thad Levine and Dave St. Peter (noon), a similar session with St. Paul Saints owner Mike Veeck and general manager Derek Sharrer at 11:30, a conversation with manager Rocco Baldelli at 11 a.m., a three-way discussion between retired Twins Joe Mauer and Torii Hunter and Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (2 p.m.), and a look ahead at the 2021 season with third baseman Josh Donaldson (3 p.m.).

Former Twins manager Ron Gardenhire and new Saints manager Toby Gardenhire will talk about their careers at 2:30 p.m., and José Berrîos and Kenta Maeda will discuss playing a sport in a foreign country at 9:30 a.m.

Activities for kids include a "table read" of the script to the movie "The Sandlot," featuring past, present and future Twins like Luis Arraez, Tyler Duffey, Randy Dobnak, Mitch Garver, Royce Lewis, Devin Smeltzer and Tommy Watkins; a painting session hosted by Twins mascot TC Bear at 10 a.m.; a lesson in hitting conducted by rookie catcher Ryan Jeffers and former AL MVP Justin Morneau at 10:30 a.m.; and a kid-focused interview with outfielder Jake Cave at 1 p.m.

More information, including how to take part in the live chats or online auctions, is available at twinsbaseball.com