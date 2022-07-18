The Twins continued to be a paradox right up until the final day of the first "half" of the MLB season, limping into the break after being outscored 11-0 and outhit 16-1 by the White Sox but still maintaining a lead in the American League Central.

The Twins started the year 4-8, and went 3-7 in their final 10 games before the All-Star break. In between, though, they went 43-29 — good enough for 50-44 overall and a slim lead over Cleveland (two games) and Chicago (three games) in a weak division.

The trade deadline is set for Aug. 2 this year, and in a scheduling oddity the Twins don't return from the break until Saturday. That will leave just 10 days from their next game until the deadline to determine a path forward this season.

As such, Patrick Reusse and I discussed on Monday's Daily Delivery podcast the options on the table for Twins decisionmakers Derek Falvey and Thad Levine.

The three options basically play out like this:

*Make a marginal upgrade or two, probably to the bullpen: This seems to be the notion most closely endorsed by both Reusse and myself.

Even though the Twins are in first place, this has never felt like a team that was a serious contender. That said, they are in first place. If they are convinced that the American League Central will remain very gettable over the second half of the year (or at least that one of three Wild Card berths is attainable), shoring up a leaky bullpen would have a relatively low cost in terms of money and prospects while increasing their ability to compete.

*Make major upgrades, probably to the starting rotation and bullpen: Or they could look at their situation, decide that one big-time starter and one or two big-time relievers would put them over the top in the AL Central and give themselves a chance to compete in the playoffs, and make bold moves with prospects.

*Decide that the team has overachieved and that it's better to plan for the future: Or they could endure a public relations hit — the significance of which was pooh-poohed by Reusse — and trade potential free agent shortstop Carlos Correa for a prospect haul, bolstering their future chances.

This option seems pretty unlikely unless they nosedive fast out of the break, but then again this is a front office that traded All-Star closer Taylor Rogers right before the season.

Again, I think the first option is the most prudent even if it is the most bland. And we'll find out soon enough what the real choice is.