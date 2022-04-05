StarTribune
Opening Day 2022
Twins Opening Day roster 2022

Carlos Correa's spring training addition adds star power and makes the lineup more versatile. The starting rotation and bullpen have former All-Stars and fledglings.
April 7, 2022 — 7:19pm

    STARTERS

  • MIGUEL SANO

    FIRST BASE, AGE: 28

    Base salary: $9.25 million

    Has the highest strikeout rate in MLB history — he struck out for the 1,000th time last September in his 661st game — but he hit 30 home runs for the second time.

  • JORGE POLANCO

    SECOND BASE, AGE: 28

    Base salary: $5.5 million

    The Twins' MVP last season (97 runs, 98 RBI, 70 extra-base hits, .826 OPS) was finally free from nagging injuries.

  • GIO URSHELA

    THIRD BASE, AGE: 30

    Base salary: $6.5 million

    Came from Yankees in the Josh Donaldson deal and replaces Donaldson at third. Has some power (21 homers in 2019) and can also play short.

  • CARLOS CORREA

    SHORTSTOP, AGE: 27

    Base salary: $35.1 million

    His signing gave the Twins stronger leadership and a marquee player. No matter what WAR you use, he was among baseball's top five players in 2021.

  • ALEX KIRILLOFF

    LEFT FIELD, AGE: 24

    Base salary: $700,000

    A wrist injury and surgery derailed his promising rookie season after 59 games. Will get some action at first base as well.

  • BYRON BUXTON

    CENTER FIELD, AGE: 28

    Base salary: $9 million

    One of baseball's top players when healthy. In 61 games had a 1.005 OPS, but he hasn't played a whole season since 2017.

  • MAX KEPLER

    RIGHT FIELD, AGE: 29

    Base salary: $6.75 million

    Hit 36 HR and had 95 RBI in 2019, but the numbers have fallen quickly the past two seasons. Standout defensive player.

  • RYAN JEFFERS

    CATCHER, AGE: 24

    Base salary: $700,000

    Very good defensively and can handle the staff. Has good pop (14 HR in 85 games) but fanned 108 times in 293 plate appearances.

  • GARY SANCHEZ

    CATCHER-DH, AGE: 29

    Base salary: $7.5 million

    Key player acquired in the Yankees trade had 34 HR in 2019, but the past two seasons have been offensive duds.

    • RESERVES

  • LUIS ARRAEZ

    UTILITY, AGE: 24

    Base salary: $2 million (in arbitration now)

    Has a .313 average through 966 major league at-bats. Worked his way into 120 games last season, including 27 in the outfield.

  • GILBERTO CELESTINO

    OUTFIELDER, AGE: 23

    Base salary: $700,000

    Obtained from Houston in 2018 Ryan Pressly trade. Overmatched in 23 games for Twins last season, hitting .136 in 59 at-bats.

  • NICK GORDON

    UTILITY, AGE: 26

    Base salary: $700,000

    An infielder by trade, Gordon finally made the majors last season, hit .240 and played 45 of his 73 games in the outfield.

    • STARTING PITCHERS

  • CHRIS ARCHER

    RIGHTHANDER, AGE: 33

    Base salary: $2.75 million

    Signed late to fill out the rotation, the two-time All-Star (with Tampa Bay) has been saddled by injuries the past two seasons.

  • DYLAN BUNDY

    RIGHTHANDER, AGE: 29

    Base salary: $4 million

    After promising 2020 season, the Opening Day starter for the Angels finished 1-9 in 2021 and was relegated to the bullpen.

  • SONNY GRAY

    RIGHTHANDER, AGE: 32

    Base salary: $10.7 million

    Acquired from the Reds during spring training, Gray was an All-Star in 2019 and posted impressive K/9 numbers the past three seasons.

  • BAILEY OBER

    RIGHTHANDER, AGE: 26

    Base salary: $700,000

    After going 17-1 over his last three minor league seasons, the 6-9 Ober was called up last year and started 20 games, pitching only 93 innings.

  • JOE RYAN

    RIGHTHANDER, AGE: 25

    Base salary: $700,000

    Acquired from Tampa for Nelson Cruz in July, he pitched in the Olympics, then was impressive in three of five big-league starts.

  • CHRIS PADDACK

    RIGHTHANDER, AGE: 26

    Base salary: $2.25 million

    Picked up Thursday in a trade with the Padres, the 6-5 Paddack had a strong rookie season (0.981 WHIP) in 2019 but slumped last season.

    • RELIEF PITCHERS

  • JORGE ALCALA

    RIGHTHANDER, AGE: 25

    Base salary: $700,000

    His 0.972 WHIP in 59 games made him one of the team's most effective relievers. Might he get some save opportunities?

  • JHAREL COTTON

    RIGHTHANDER, AGE: 30

    Base salary: $700,000

    Claimed off waivers from Texas, Cotton was a starter for the A's in 2017 but Tommy John surgery derailed his promising career.

  • DANNY COULOMBE

    LEFTHANDER, AGE: 32

    Base salary: $700,000

    Veteran lefty has pitched in seven major league seasons, and was decent in 29 appearances last year for Twins.

  • TYLER DUFFEY

    RIGHTHANDER, AGE: 31

    Base salary: $3.8 million

    Lights out in 2019 and 2020, he wasn't quite as sharp in 2021, but still dependable and targeted for big-spot outings.

  • JHOAN DURAN

    RIGHTHANDER, AGE: 24

    Base salary: $700,000

    A 6-5 flamethrower, Duran has not pitched in the majors yet. He was shut down at St. Paul last season because of elbow issues.

  • EMILIO PAGAN

    RIGHTHANDER, AGE: 30

    Base salary: $2.3 million

    Obtained from San Diego on Thursday, Pagan throws in the mid-90s and had 20 saves and a 2.31 ERA for Tampa Bay in 2019.

  • JHON ROMERO

    RIGHTHANDER, AGE: 27

    Base salary: $700,000

    Romero pitched briefly for the Nationals last season but Washington designated him for assignment and the Twins claimed him.

  • JOE SMITH

    RIGHTHANDER, AGE: 38

    Base salary: $2.5 million

    He has pitched for seven teams, and has been good for all of them. In 832 games (most among active pitchers), he has a 3.09 ERA.

  • CALEB THIELBAR

    LEFTHANDER, AGE: 35

    Base salary: $1.3 million

    Native Minnesotan who went five years between big-league appearances (2015-20) he had a strong 2021, going 7-0 with a 3.23 ERA.

  • JOSH WINDER

    RIGHTHANDER, AGE: 25

    Base salary: $700,000

    Minor league numbers (14-3, 1.82) are fabulous, but was sidelined last season because of a sore shoulder.

