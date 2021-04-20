Three-game series at Ring Central Coliseum

All games on BSN, 830-AM

Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., first game: RHP Matt Shoemaker (1-0, 4.09 ERA) vs. LHP Sean Manaea (1-1, 4.32)

Tuesday, second game: RHP Jose Berrios (2-1, 3.38) vs. LHP Jesus Luzardo (0-1, 831)

Wednesday, 2:37 p.m.: RHP Kenta Maeda (1-1, 3.07) vs. RHP Frankie Montas (2-1, 4.91)

Twins update

The Twins (6-8) last played Friday night, losing 10-3 to the Angels for their sixth loss in seven games, before COVID-19 positive tests shut them down in Anaheim. … They played in a doubleheader last week vs. Boston, losing both games despite starting both Maeda and Berrios. The Twins were 4-4 in seven-inning doubleheader games in 2020. … The Twins have hit .367 (22-for-60) with six doubles, eight walks and a .441 on-base percentage from the leadoff spot in the lineup, led by Luis Arraez hitting .433 when he's at the top of the order. … CF Byron Buxton (hamstring) missed the past four games but was set to play Saturday before the game was postponed. … DH Nelson Cruz ranks first in baseball in barrels-per-plate appearance at 19.1%. … The Twins are hitting .211 in inning seven or later. … SS Andrelton Simmons and LF Kyle Garlick are out because of COVID-19, as is at least one other player who has yet to be identified.

Athletics update

Oakland (9-7) has won eight in a row after starting the season 1-7. … Bob Melvin will manage his 1,472nd game with the A's, passing Tony La Russa's Oakland record. Melvin only would have to manage 36 more seasons to touch Connie Mack's franchise record of 7,396 (Mack managed 53 years, 50 of them with the Philadelphia A's). … The A's have scored 35 of their 69 runs (51%) in the seventh inning or later, which leads the majors. … In 2019 and 2020, the A's used the injured list the second fewest times in the majors. But they now have six players (P Mike Fiers, P Reymin Guduan, RF Chad Pinder, P A.J. Puk, P Trevor Rosenthal, P Burch Smith) on the IL. … 2B Jed Lowrie leads the team in average (.333) and RBI (12). RF Mark Canha has 18 runs, second in MLB, and CF Ramon Laureano leads the majors with eight stolen bases. … Ex-Twins reliever Sergio Romo is in the A's bullpen and recently shaved his beard.

CHRIS MILLER