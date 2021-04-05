Here's how to keep up with the latest on today's Twins game vs. Oakland and more from around the major leagues.
Tap here for pitch-by-pitch updates, lineups and in-game boxscore
More from around baseball:
Latest news | Standings | League leaders
On the Twins: Statistics | Roster | Schedule | Transactions
Watch and listen: : Fox Sports Go | Twins radio network | MLB.TV | Sirius/XM
On Twitter: Phil Miller | Megan Ryan | @Twins
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Knapp's 9th-inning single leads Phillies past Giants 6-5
Andrew Knapp hit the winning single in the ninth inning, Bryce Harper hit a tying solo homer in the seventh and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5 on Wednesday.
Sports
Rookie Rogers goes 7 innings to help Miami beat Orioles 3-0
The Baltimore Orioles were eager to swing, and Trevor Rogers was happy to let them.
Sports
The Latest: Vegas goaltender dissatisfied with NHL protocols
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
Sports
NFL eliminates preseason OTs, defeats onside kick proposal
NFL owners on Wednesday approved eliminating overtime in preseason games and expanded selection of jersey numbers for receivers, running backs and defensive backs.
Sports
Twins place infielder JT Riddle on COVID-19 injured list
Infielder JT Riddle was placed on the COVID-19 injured list by the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.