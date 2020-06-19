The Twins confirmed Thursday they are still monitoring a situation in the Dominican Republic involving first baseman Miguel Sano.

Sano has accused a lawyer in his hometown of San Pedro de Macoris of attempted blackmail after the lawyer claimed Sano and three friends assaulted a man on May 6.

Odalis Ramos posted a video Tuesday accusing Sano and three friends of kidnapping his client, Raudy Omar Sanchez de la Cruz, beating him and threatening to hang him. Sano denied the accusation and responded by telling the newspaper that Sanchez de la Cruz was involved in a sexual assault of Sano’s young stepbrother.

No charges have been filed in the case; El Nuevo Diario said a meeting in a prosecutor’s office had been set for June 25.

Sano accused the lawyer of requesting 10 million pesos ($170,000) to drop the accusations and told the newspaper that he planned to sue for $500,000.

Sano, 27, was an All-Star third baseman for the Twins in 2017 and hit 34 home runs in 105 games last season. He signed a three-year, $30 million contract in the offseason and moved across the diamond to accommodate newly signed Josh Donaldson.

Two draftees sign

The Twins signed two draft picks Thursday.

Second-round pick Alerick Soularie, an outfielder from the University of Tennessee, signed for about $900,000, which is $285,000 below the assigned value of that pick.

Fourth-round pick Marco Raya, a righthander out of Union South High School in Laredo, Texas, signed for $410,000, which is $32,900 under the recommended value of that pick.

Aaron Sabato, a first baseman from North Carolina selected with the 27th overall pick, remains unsigned. The value of that pick is $2,570,100. Sabato has yet to be made available to the media since being drafted.

Fifth-round pick Kala’i Rosario, a power-hitting outfielder from Waiakea High School in Hilo, Hawaii, also remains unsigned.