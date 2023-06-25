DETROIT – Pablo López matched a season-high with 10 strikeouts, gave up almost no hard contact and issued only one walk across six innings against the Tigers.

Most days, that would be a cause for celebration.

Saturday at Comerica Park was not one of those days. Not when López was saddled with a 3-2 loss, hurt by dinks and bloops while the Twins' offense was horrendous when they put runners on base.

The Twins, who have scored two or fewer runs in six of López's eight road starts this season, were hitless with seven strikeouts in their first 11 at-bats when they had a runner on base. One of the three exceptions was an inning-ending double play Saturday from Byron Buxton, who later left the game with back spasms.

Willi Castro, who pinch hit for Buxton in the eighth inning, ended the hitless skid when he lined a two-out single into right field with a runner on first base. An error loaded the bases for Royce Lewis, who struck out in a six-pitch at-bat in which Tigers closer Alex Lange didn't throw any fastballs.

All the damage against López came in the second inning. López wasn't blameless, issuing a one-out walk to Miguel Cabrera with a runner on first base after he was ahead in a 1-2 count. Following Cabrera's free pass, one run scored on a ground ball that bounced past second baseman Edouard Julien. Then Zach McKinstry drove in two runs with a jam-shot blooper into center field in an 0-2 count.

López compiled a double-digit strikeout total for the fourth time in his career, but he failed to capitalize on advantageous counts in the second inning.

Following McKinstry's two-run blooper, López retired 14 of the final 16 batters he faced.

It was one of those starts that encapsulated López's first season with the Twins. He ranks third in the majors with 120 strikeouts, but he owns a 5.40 ERA in 12 starts since signing his four-year contract extension.

Twins hitters had no answers for the slider of Reese Olson, the Tigers starter who made his fifth career appearance. They whiffed on 11 of their 15 swings against him, putting the ball in play only twice. They had their leadoff batter reach base in the third inning (Ryan Jeffers single) and fifth inning (Lewis single). Both times Olson responded by striking out the next three batters, freezing some hitters with his fastball.

Carlos Correa ended the shutout when he powered a 425-foot solo homer — the one way to create runs when the Twins weren't hitting with runners on base — over the Twins bullpen in center field in the sixth inning.

In the seventh, Joey Gallo homered to straightaway center past the outstretched glove of leaping center fielder Jake Marisnick. It was Gallo's first homer since May 20.