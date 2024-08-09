The Twins got a heavy dose of bad news Friday before they started a doubleheader against the American League Central-leading Cleveland Guardians at Target Field.
Twins pitcher Joe Ryan out for ‘weeks or months;’ Brock Stewart facing surgery; Brooks Lee goes on injured list
Joe Ryan, who left Wednesday’s start in Chicago against the Cubs because of what was initially called a triceps strain, will be out “weeks to months,” according to manager Rocco Baldelli. Ryan’s injury was not thought to be serious at first, but an MRI revealed a Grade 2 strain of the teres major in in his right shoulder.
Reliever Brock Stewart will have shoulder surgery Tuesday and is out for the season. He had been on the injured list because of right shoulder tendinitis. His recovery time is expected to be six months.
Rookie infielder Brooks Lee will go on the injured list because of biceps tendinitis. Infielder Kyle Farmer was activated after a rehab assignment in St. Paul because of a right shoulder strain. Righthanded reliever Scott Blewett was also called up from the Saints.
Blewett, 28, signed with the Twins as a free agent in January, and is 5-2 with a 3.66 ERA in 51⅔ innings with the Saints (three starts). He has pitched in the major leagues with the Royals, although only five times.
Farmer was 3-for-11 in his rehab with the Saints. In 63 games with the Twins, he is hitting .189.
Ryan is 7-7 this season with a 3.60 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 135 innings. Lee, who made his big league debut in early July, is hitting .253 with two homers for the Twins in 26 games.