GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Griffin Jax, Twins

The righthander held the Astros to one run over 5⅓ innings on three hits and one walk.

NUMBERS GAME

3 Times since July 25 the Twins have drawn seven walks in a game.

11 Pitches in at-bat by Martin Maldonado in the fifth.

13 Consecutive batters retired by Jax at one point.

34 Pitches thrown byJax over the first three innings.

ON DECK

Righthander Bailey Ober will face righthander Zack Greinke in the second of a four-game series. Houston might activate third baseman Alex Bregman from the injured list in time for the game.