TWINS HOME OPENER HIGHLIGHTS

Opponent: St. Louis Cardinals

Game time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: FSN, 830 AM

Spectators: None, as MLB games are being played with no fans because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Pregame elements: All will be prerecorded using proper safety protocols, the team announced.

Ceremonial first pitch: Nine frontline health care workers will join to throw the first pitch together: Berhane Gebre-Egziabher (an environmental services staff member at Hennepin County Medical Center), Catherine Gonzalez-Klang (an interpreter at HCMC), Richard Gray (a doctor at HCMC), Sophia Kim (a doctor at North Memorial Health Hospital), Dee Matara (a registered nurse at Methodist Hospital), Andrew Olson (a hospitalist at M Health Fairview Bethesda Hospital), Laurie Taylor (a lab technician at Lakeview Hospital), Vanessa Tschetter (an ICU nurse at M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital) and Kaila Vang (a progressive care nurse at Regions Hospital).

Anthems: “The Star-Spangled Banner” will be performed by Gospel artist Jovonta Patton. “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be performed by Grammy Award winners Sounds of Blackness.

Moment of silence: For Twins minor leaguer Ryan Costello, who died in November in New Zealand of natural causes at age 23; victims of COVID-19; and George Floyd, who was killed on Memorial Day.

George Floyd Memorial: The team will unveil a memorial graphic on the outfield wall and will have an in-game moment of silence at 8:46 p.m. The time signifies the 8 minutes, 46 seconds Floyd had his neck compressed by a police officer before dying.

American Flag raising: World War II veteran Alvin Donahoo, 101, of Spring Park, Minn.

Flyover: Pending final approval, the flyover will feature two C-130s from the Minnesota Air National Guard’s 133rd Airlift Wing.

Seventh-inning stretch: Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Nicholls of Duluth will perform “God Bless America.”

Target Field Fan Mosaic: The team plans to debut a 53x38 foot printed photo mosaic featuring the likenesses of more than 3,000 Twins fans. The completed mosaic will cover section 331 of the U.S. Bank Home Run Porch.

