Terry Ryan, the architect of a generation of Twins teams, and Rick Stelmaszek, the longest-serving coach in Twins history, are headed to the Twins hall of fame.

Ryan and Stelmaszek will represent the Class of 2024, the team announced Friday. Ryan was the fifth front office executive elected to the club's hall of fame, and Stelmaszek was the first coach who wasn't a manager.

The 70-year-old Ryan served as the Twins' general manager from 1994-2007 and 2011-16, leading the franchise to four American League Central Division titles. Prior to his first stint as GM, Ryan was the club's scouting director from 1986-1991, and the vice president of player personnel from 1992-94.

Ryan, a two-time MLB executive of the year, was known for his ability to draft and develop players. His front office was responsible for building a core of homegrown players like Joe Mauer, Justin Morneau, Torii Hunter, Michael Cuddyer, Corey Koskie, Doug Mientkiewicz and Jacque Jones to lead division-winning teams.

Stelmaszek, known as "Stelly," was Twins' bullpen coach from 1981 through 2012. He worked under managers Johnny Goryl, Billy Gardner, Ray Miller, Tom Kelly and Ron Gardenhire. His beloved personality and sense of humor were invaluable, and he carried duties beyond bullpen coach like coordinating spring training.

A Chicago native, Stelmaszek died in 2017 because of pancreatic cancer. He was 69.

The Twins Hall of Fame was created in 2000, and will have 40 members.