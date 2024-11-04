Carlos Santana signed with the Twins before last season to provide some home run power.
Twins first baseman Carlos Santana wins first Gold Glove at age 38
Santana edged Ryan Mountcastle and Nathaniel Lowe for the American League honor, the Twins’ first Gold Glove in seven years.
As a bonus, the Twins got what turned out to be the best defensive first baseman in the American League.
Santana, a 38-year-old who was in his 15th major league season, won his first Gold Glove on Sunday night. The other two AL finalists at first base for the were Baltimore’s Ryan Mountcastle and Texas’ Nathaniel Lowe.
“I’ve been very lucky to be around some excellent, excellent first baseman in my days and he is as good as any first baseman I’ve ever been around and I’ve been around some of the best,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said near the end of the season. “There’s been some great first baseman in our game over the last 25 years. He’s right up there with the best of them.”
Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, during the season, said: “He’s making everybody on our infield better every single day, with the way he picks every single throw that we throw in the dirt. I think when you seriously consider his [defensive] numbers, there’s nobody better in the American League, numbers wise. I think he should be the Gold Glove winner, for sure.”
Santana hit 23 home runs in 150 games. He played 146 games at first, starting 139, and had four errors in 1,094 total chances. He led MLB first basemen in fielding run value and outs above average.
He is Twins’ first Gold Glove winner since center fielder Byron Buxton and second baseman Brian Dozier won in 2017. Doug Mientkiewicz (2001) and Vic Power (1962-63) are the only other Twins first basemen to win Gold Gloves.
Managers and coaches vote on the Gold Glove winners in their league, putting together 75% of the winning formula. Sabermetrics are used for 25% of determining a winner.
The Twins’ Willi Castro was a Gold Glove finalist as an AL utility player, but that award went to Seattle’s Dylan Moore.
American League winners were Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh and Moore, Santana, Cleveland second baseman Andrés Giménez and left fielder Steven Kwan, Kansas City shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and pitcher Seth Lugo, Houston third baseman Alex Bregman, Toronto center fielder Daulton Varsho and Boston right fielder Wilyer Abreu.
National League winners were San Francisco catcher Patrick Bailey and third baseman Matt Chapman, Arizona first baseman Christian Walker, Milwaukee second baseman Brice Turang and right fielder Sal Frelick, Colorado shortstop Ezequiel Tovar and center fielder Brenton Doyle, Atlanta pitcher Chris Sale, Chicago left fielder Ian Happ and Pittsburgh utility player Jared Triolo.
