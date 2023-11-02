The Twins picked up team options on the contracts of their two longest-tenured players, Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco, on Thursday.
The two players roomed together in spring training in 2010 after they were signed as teenagers, Kepler from Germany and Polanco from the Dominican Republic.
A strong second half from both players solidified the decision.
Polanco, a switch hitter who batted .255 with 14 homers and 48 RBI in 80 games, has a $12.5 million club option for 2025.
Kepler bounced back in a big way, hitting .260 with 24 homers, 22 doubles and 66 RBI in 130 games while playing strong defense in right field. He will be a free agent after next season.
Both players are 30 years old.
