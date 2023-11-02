The Twins picked up team options on the contracts of their two longest-tenured players, Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco, on Thursday.

The options were almost identical. Kepler had a $10 million club option with a $1 million buyout. Polanco had a $10.5 million team option with a $1 million buyout.

The two players roomed together in spring training in 2010 after they were signed as teenagers, Kepler from Germany and Polanco from the Dominican Republic.

A strong second half from both players solidified the decision.

Polanco, a switch hitter who batted .255 with 14 homers and 48 RBI in 80 games, has a $12.5 million club option for 2025.

Kepler bounced back in a big way, hitting .260 with 24 homers, 22 doubles and 66 RBI in 130 games while playing strong defense in right field. He will be a free agent after next season.

Both players are 30 years old.