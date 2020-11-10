The Twins are looking for a new top farm team, and the St. Paul Saints are front and center in the discussion.

The Twins officially informed the owner of the Rochester Red Wings that the New York site will no longer be their Class AAA affiliate. It’s move that is part of a massive overhaul of minor league baseball.

According to a source with knowledge of discussions, the Twins spoke with Red Wings President and CEO Naomi Silver on Tuesday, with Red Wings employees learning shortly afterward.

As part of Major League Baseball restructuring, minor league teams will be reduced from 160 to 120, with short-season leagues being eliminated. Major league teams will set up affiliates that are more geographically friendly.

“The Twins will not be commenting on our affiliates for 2021 at this time,” Twins President Dave St. Peter said Tuesday.

The 2020 season was to be the Twins’ 18th year with Rochester, but the COVID-19 outbreak forced teams to develop a select number of minor league players at alternate training sites during the 60-game regular season.

The Twins trained their minor leaguers at CHS Field in St. Paul, and just might continue the relationship. The Saints, who play in the independent American Association, have been talking with the Twins and MLB about an affiliation in recent months and, according to a source with knowledge of those discussions, those talks have been progressing well. In fact, there is a belief that a framework of a deal is in place.

One big hangup: The Saints would have to write an eight-figure check — perhaps as much as $20 million — in order to become an affiliate. There are no indications that their ownership group, which includes Marv Goldklang, Mike Veeck and comedian/actor Bill Murray, are willing to do that. The Saints have been seeking better terms as talks have continued, with some positive signs.

The Twins began the process looking at a few options, with Wichita and Sioux Falls, S.D. among the possibilities. But it’s believed that there’s strong mutual interest in a Twins-Saints partnership.

A requirement that Class AAA teams have stadiums with a capacity of at least 10,000 would be waived in St. Paul’s case; the Saints had a Top 10 attendance across all of minor league baseball in 2019 at CHS Field, which has a capacity of 7,200.

Teams across the league are working on restructuring their minor league systems, with some teams already leaking their plans.

The Saints and the Sugar Land (Texas) Skeeters are believed to be the only two teams from independent baseball that will become affiliates.

More details will be revealed by the end of the month now that the MLB season is completed and the league can turn its full attention to reshaping minor league baseball. Among the plans are mandatory 10-year agreements with each affiliate and the possibility of the Class A Florida State league — currently a High-A league — becoming a Low-A league while an organization like the Midwest League move from Low-A to High-A.

There also is a Baseball Digest report that Class AA Pensacola, currently a Twins affiliate, will become a Marlins affiliate. There were no indications on Tuesday if the Twins have informed the Blue Wahoos of their intentions.