Former Twins manager Ron Gardenhire wins team’s Herb Carneal Award

Gardenhire, 67, owns the second-most managerial wins in team history, compiling a 1,068-1,039 record (.507 winning percentage) over 13 seasons. He guided the Twins to six American League Central division titles and an appearance in the AL Championship Series in 2002, his first season. He was voted the AL Manager of the Year in 2010, and he was runner-up for the award five times.