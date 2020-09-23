GAME 56 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Max Kepler, Twins

The right fielder's run-scoring single in the 10th scored Eddie Rosario with the winning run.

by the numbers

2 Career leadoff home runs for Byron Buxton.

3 Last-inning victories for the Twins vs. Detroit at Target Field this season.

5 Career walkoff hits for Max Kepler.

10 Pitch at-bat by Jeimer Candelario in the fourth against Homer Bailey.

ON DECK

Kenta Maeda will make his final start of the regular season against Casey Mize.

lA velle e. neal iii