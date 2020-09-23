GAME 56 of 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Max Kepler, Twins
The right fielder's run-scoring single in the 10th scored Eddie Rosario with the winning run.
by the numbers
2 Career leadoff home runs for Byron Buxton.
3 Last-inning victories for the Twins vs. Detroit at Target Field this season.
5 Career walkoff hits for Max Kepler.
10 Pitch at-bat by Jeimer Candelario in the fourth against Homer Bailey.
ON DECK
Kenta Maeda will make his final start of the regular season against Casey Mize.
