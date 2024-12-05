New Twins hitting coach Matt Borgschulte now has a staff to work with.
Twins name Ramon Borrego first base coach, add hitting coaches Trevor Amicone and Rayden Sierra
Manager Rocco Baldelli’s 11-man staff is now complete; Hank Conger will move from first base coach to assistant bench coach.
The Twins on Thursday announced that Trevor Amicone, the Yankees’ Class AAA hitting coach the past two years, will be Borgschulte’s top assistant in 2025. Rayden Sierra, the organization’s hitting coordinator for the low minor leagues over the past five years, will be elevated to Borgschulte’s staff, too.
Those three coaches replace former hitting coach David Popkins and his assistants, Derek Shomon and Rudy Hernandez, who were fired in October at the end of a disappointing season at the plate.
In addition, the team announced that first base coach Hank Conger, who also coaches the team’s catchers, has been promoted to assistant bench coach, replacing Tony Diaz.
And Ramon Borrego, who has managed the Twins’ Class AA team in Wichita for the past four seasons and has 21 years in the organization, will be promoted to the majors to replace Conger at first base and Diaz as the infield coach.
The announcements complete manager Rocco Baldelli’s 11-man coaching staff for 2025. Holdovers include bench coach Jayce Tingler, pitching coach Pete Maki and his assistant, Luis Ramirez, third base and outfield coach Tommy Watkins, bullpen coach Colby Suggs and quality-control coach Nate Dammann.
