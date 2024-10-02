Twins fire four coaches after season-ending hitting slump

Twins

Twins dismiss hitting coaches David Popkins, Rudy Hernandez and Derek Shomon, and infield coach Tony Diaz

A team-wide hitting slump over the final six weeks of the season cost the Twins a playoff berth.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 2, 2024 at 6:35PM
Tony Diaz, right, has been on the coaching staff of Rocco Baldelli, left, since Baldelli was named manager in 2019. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/The Associated Press)

The Twins’ collapse over the season’s final six weeks has claimed more than their playoff spot. On Wednesday, it cost four Twins coaches their jobs.

Hitting coach David Popkins, assistant hitting coaches Derek Shoman and Rudy Hernandez, and infield coach Tony Diaz will not return to manager Rocco Baldelli’s major-league staff in 2025, the team announced.

Diaz, 47, was one of the first coaches hired for Baldelli’s staff in 2019, and served as third-base coach for three seasons. He was promoted to assistant bench coach and infield coach in 2022, and spent time before every game hitting ground balls and short-hops to Twins infielders to prepare them.

Hernandez, 59, has also been on Baldelli’s staff for all six seasons, originally hired as chief assistant to hitting coach James Towson. But he has been in the Twins organization since 1996, beginning as an instructor at the team’s Venezuelan academy, and serving as a coach or manager at four different minor-league levels.

Popkins, 34, was hired away from the Dodgers organization three years ago, and helped the team utilize new technology to instruct and support hitters. The Twins hit 233 home runs last season, tying for the American League lead.

But the Twins offense was far more inconsistent in 2024, and all but evaporated over the final six weeks. The Twins hit .228 as a team over their final 39 games, going 12-27 while averaging only 3.6 runs per game.

Shoman, 34, was added to the staff two years ago after spending the previous two seasons as hitting coach at Class A Fort Myers and Class AA Wichita.

Bally Sports North divorce nearly complete

If the Twins decide to leave Bally Sports North this winter and find a new TV partner, it appears they will have plenty of company.

Diamond Sports Group, parent company of the Bally-branded regional sports network, told a federal bankruptcy judge Wednesday morning that their new plan for reorganization currently includes only one MLB team, the Atlanta Braves.

Though they hope to negotiate new contracts with the other 11 partners they once had, “they can, as of the end of the year, make other plans for the 2025 season,” said Andrew Goldman, attorney for Diamond. “For many clubs, we’ve got proposals out. We have had live discussions with those clubs. … But if they can’t reach an agreement with us, they can make other plans for the 2025 season.”

The Twins, whose long-term contract with Bally Sports expired a year ago, already had that option and the team has been investigating other television partners, including having its games produced and distributed by MLB itself. Having more teams available to join that endeavor, which currently only includes the Diamondbacks and Padres, might make it more appealing to consumers.

Related Coverage

Twins

Twins brass doesn’t blame payroll cuts or trade deadline inactivity for late collapse

Twins

Twins pitcher Griffin Jax: Reliever or starter?

Twins

Joe Pohlad says Falvey, Baldelli will be back with Twins in 2025

Twins

Twins won’t shrink payroll further in 2025, regardless of TV situation

The question, however, is how much revenue the team can generate from streaming rights and over-the-air broadcasts. Their expired contract with Bally’s paid the Twins more than $54 million annually, the team revealed in court last year, but as consumers abandon cable and satellite TV, Bally’s is no longer able to afford such large payments.

MLB’s attorney, James Bromley, said he could not assess Diamond’s new plan because it had not been disclosed to the league until Wednesday morning. “Some of our clubs are being left out in the cold once again,” he complained.

The Bally’s brand will soon change, Goldman said in court, because the network is “on a path to getting a new naming-rights partner very soon.” The renamed regional networks will still televise their NBA and NHL partners, including the Timberwolves and Wild, under their reorganization plan, which they expect to be approved by the bankruptcy court by the end of 2024.

about the writer

Phil Miller

Reporter

Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Star Tribune since 2013. Previously, he covered the University of Minnesota football team, and from 2007-09, he covered the Twins for the Pioneer Press.

See More

More from Twins

See More
Twins

Twins fire four coaches after season-ending hitting slump

card image

Hitting coaches David Popkins, Rudy Hernandez and Derek Shomon were dismissed, along with infield coach Tony Diaz.

Sports

The Twins found people to blame for swoon, but were they the right ones?

Staff headshot
Michael Rand
card image
Sports

Tatis hits 2-run homer, King strikes out 12 as the Padres beat the Braves 4-0 in playoff opener

card image