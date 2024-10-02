Twins fire four coaches after season-ending hitting slump

The Twins’ collapse over the season’s final six weeks has claimed more than their playoff spot. On Wednesday, it cost four Twins coaches their jobs.
Twins dismiss hitting coaches David Popkins, Rudy Hernandez and Derek Shomon, and infield coach Tony Diaz
A team-wide hitting slump over the final six weeks of the season cost the Twins a playoff berth.
Hitting coach David Popkins, assistant hitting coaches Derek Shoman and Rudy Hernandez, and infield coach Tony Diaz will not return to manager Rocco Baldelli’s major-league staff in 2025, the team announced.
Diaz, 47, was one of the first coaches hired for Baldelli’s staff in 2019, and served as third-base coach for three seasons. He was promoted to assistant bench coach and infield coach in 2022, and spent time before every game hitting ground balls and short-hops to Twins infielders to prepare them.
Hernandez, 59, has also been on Baldelli’s staff for all six seasons, originally hired as chief assistant to hitting coach James Towson. But he has been in the Twins organization since 1996, beginning as an instructor at the team’s Venezuelan academy, and serving as a coach or manager at four different minor-league levels.
Popkins, 34, was hired away from the Dodgers organization three years ago, and helped the team utilize new technology to instruct and support hitters. The Twins hit 233 home runs last season, tying for the American League lead.
But the Twins offense was far more inconsistent in 2024, and all but evaporated over the final six weeks. The Twins hit .228 as a team over their final 39 games, going 12-27 while averaging only 3.6 runs per game.
Shoman, 34, was added to the staff two years ago after spending the previous two seasons as hitting coach at Class A Fort Myers and Class AA Wichita.
Bally Sports North divorce nearly complete
If the Twins decide to leave Bally Sports North this winter and find a new TV partner, it appears they will have plenty of company.
Diamond Sports Group, parent company of the Bally-branded regional sports network, told a federal bankruptcy judge Wednesday morning that their new plan for reorganization currently includes only one MLB team, the Atlanta Braves.
Though they hope to negotiate new contracts with the other 11 partners they once had, “they can, as of the end of the year, make other plans for the 2025 season,” said Andrew Goldman, attorney for Diamond. “For many clubs, we’ve got proposals out. We have had live discussions with those clubs. … But if they can’t reach an agreement with us, they can make other plans for the 2025 season.”
The Twins, whose long-term contract with Bally Sports expired a year ago, already had that option and the team has been investigating other television partners, including having its games produced and distributed by MLB itself. Having more teams available to join that endeavor, which currently only includes the Diamondbacks and Padres, might make it more appealing to consumers.
The question, however, is how much revenue the team can generate from streaming rights and over-the-air broadcasts. Their expired contract with Bally’s paid the Twins more than $54 million annually, the team revealed in court last year, but as consumers abandon cable and satellite TV, Bally’s is no longer able to afford such large payments.
MLB’s attorney, James Bromley, said he could not assess Diamond’s new plan because it had not been disclosed to the league until Wednesday morning. “Some of our clubs are being left out in the cold once again,” he complained.
The Bally’s brand will soon change, Goldman said in court, because the network is “on a path to getting a new naming-rights partner very soon.” The renamed regional networks will still televise their NBA and NHL partners, including the Timberwolves and Wild, under their reorganization plan, which they expect to be approved by the bankruptcy court by the end of 2024.
