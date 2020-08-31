THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

All games on FSN, 830-AM

Monday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Lucas Giolito (3-2, 3.09 ERA) vs. LHP Rich Hill (1-1, 3.55)

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.: LHP Dallas Keuchel (5-2, 2.70) vs. RHP Michael Pineda (2020 debut; 11-5, 4.01 in 2019)

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Reynaldo Lopez (0-1, 9.00) vs. RHP Jose Berrios (2-3, 4.75)

WHITE SOX UPDATE

Chicago has won 13 of 15 to charge into a share of the AL Central lead. The White Sox are 10-4 on the road. … Giolito is making his first start since pitching a no-hitter vs. Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The Twins battered him for seven runs in 3⅔ innings on Opening Day in Chicago, with Max Kepler hitting two home runs. The Twins also knocked Lopez out with four runs in the first inning during that same series, though Keuchel earned a victory, giving up two runs over 5⅓ innings. … 1B Jose Abreu has 12 home runs, one fewer than AL leader Nelson Cruz. … The White Sox are without LHP Gio Gonzalez (groin), LHP Carlos Rodon (shoulder), LHP Aaron Bummer (biceps) and OF Leury Garcia (thumb surgery).

TWINS UPDATE

These are the only games this year against the White Sox at Target Field, where the Twins are 53-42 against Chicago and 12-3 overall in 2020. The teams play four more games in Chicago in September. The Twins have lost the season series to the White Sox only twice in 14 seasons. … Pineda’s 60-game suspension for a failed test performance-enhancing drug test last August concludes Monday, so he will make his 2020 debut the following night. … Berrios is 11-2 with a 2.76 ERA in 15 career starts vs. the White Sox. Hill is 0-2 with a 6.41 ERA in 17 appearances against them.

PHIL MILLER