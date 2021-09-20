TWO-GAME SERIES AT WRIGLEY FIELD

Both games at 6:40 p.m. on BSN, 830-AM

Tuesday • RHP Griffin Jax (3-4, 6.65 ERA) vs. RHP Alec Mills (6-6, 4.50)

Wednesday • RHP Joe Ryan (1-1, 2.12 ERA) vs. RHP Kyle Hendricks (14-6, 4.81)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (65-85) were idle on Monday after losing two of three in Toronto over the weekend. The Twins are 2-8 in their last 10 games. ... The Twins lost two games to the Cubs at Target Field on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, to fall to 8-10 in interleague games this season. The Twins scored just one run in the two games with the Cubs. ... Mitch Garver, who has been sidelined since Aug. 25, is expected to rejoin the team in Chicago.... Miguel Sano, who has hit three home runs in his past seven games, is one home run away from becoming the seventh player in Twins hitting with multiple seasons with at least 30 home runs.

CUBS UPDATE

The Cubs (67-83) were idle on Monday after defeating the Brewers 6-4 on Sunday in Milwaukee to end an 11-game losing streak to the Brewers. ... The Cubs are 3-7 in their last 10 games but are 15-14 since Aug. 27. ... The Cubs' two victories over the Twins at Target Field started a season-high seven-game winning streak. ... They are 39-36 in home games this season. ... Patrick Wisdom hit his 27th home run on Sunday to break the franchise record for home runs in a season by a rookie. ... SS Nico Hoerner, who has been sidelined since July 29 with a right oblique strain, and RHP Keegan Thompson, who has been on the IL since Sept. 3 with shoulder inflammation, were activated Sunday.

