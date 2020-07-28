TWO-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830 AM: RHP Carlos Martinez vs. RHP Homer Bailey

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830 AM: RHP Miles Mikolas vs. LHP Rich Hill

Cardinals update

St. Louis is the first interleague opponent to open a Twins home schedule. The Cardinals last visited Target Field in 2018, splitting a two-game series May 15-16. … The Cardinals opened this shortened season by winning two of three against the visiting Pirates. … Martinez was the team’s closer last year but has moved back into a starting role. … Mikolas recovered from the right forearm flexor tendon strain that shut him down in the spring. … 1B Paul Goldschmidt (5-for-12) and SS Paul DeJong (4-for-10) are the leading hitters after three games. … Cardinals pitchers struck out 20 and walked five in the opening series. … 3B Tommy Edman has reached base in 21 consecutive games. … Relievers Alex Reyes and Genesis Cabrera are back among the team’s 60 after recovering from COVID-19.

Twins update

The Twins’ originally scheduled home opener was April 2 vs. Oakland, marking the third time in 10 seasons the Athletics were to play the Target Field opener. Instead, the only way the Twins and A’s will meet this year is in the playoffs. … Bailey has pitched in one home opener, in 2018 for the Reds (who always open the season at home), giving up one run in six innings in loss to Max Scherzer and the Nationals. Bailey started an exhibition vs. the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday and gave up four earned runs in three innings. … 3B Josh Donaldson is 1-for-10 with four walks. … The Twins entered Monday leading MLB with 27 runs. … RF Max Kepler homered in his first two at-bats before going hitless in his next 12. … CF Byron Buxton (foot) could make his debut in this series.

CHRIS MILLER