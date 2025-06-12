Sports

Podcast: Byron Buxton changes everything; La Velle E. Neal on Chris Finch, Vikings

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with Byron Buxton’s amazing third inning. La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 12, 2025 at 2:42PM
Minnesota Twins centerfielder Byron Buxton (25) makes a diving catch in the third inning Wednesday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with Byron Buxton’s amazing third inning, during which he robbed Texas of a run-scoring extra-base hit in the top half and then clobbered a three-run, 479-foot homer in the bottom half. It changed the trajectory of the game, for sure, and perhaps this part of the Twins’ season. Plus some roster moves add up to goodbye, Jorge Alcala.

9:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment. In focus: Chris Finch, the Twins’ pitching injuries and the Vikings’ commitment to running the ball.

29:00: The Pacers won, the Lynx lost and Paige Bueckers shined.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See Moreicon

