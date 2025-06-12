Podcast: Byron Buxton changes everything; La Velle E. Neal on Chris Finch, Vikings

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with Byron Buxton’s amazing third inning, during which he robbed Texas of a run-scoring extra-base hit in the top half and then clobbered a three-run, 479-foot homer in the bottom half. It changed the trajectory of the game, for sure, and perhaps this part of the Twins’ season. Plus some roster moves add up to goodbye, Jorge Alcala.
9:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment. In focus: Chris Finch, the Twins’ pitching injuries and the Vikings’ commitment to running the ball.
29:00: The Pacers won, the Lynx lost and Paige Bueckers shined.
