ARLINGTON, TEXAS – The Twins will put center fielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list, and have called up infielder Edouard Julien from St. Paul as they begin a four-game series against the Rangers at Globe Life Field.
Twins will place Byron Buxton on injured list, recall Edouard Julien from St. Paul
Starting pitcher Louie Varland was sent to the Saints and reliever Ronny Henriquez joined the team in Texas.
Buxton left Monday’s game at Target Field against the Royals, and an MRI exam that came back clean Tuesday, but he is still dealing with pain in the hip.
The former All-Star missed the last month of the 2022 season because of a right hip strain, but he said Wednesday his current injury “don’t feel nothing like that.”
“It’s just one of those where I was getting ahead of the curve if it was anything,” Buxton said. “The MRI was clean, so that’s good, and it’s all about getting it to feel good. One day at a time.”
Ronny Henriquez was also in the Twins clubhouse before the game, so the reliever appears to be replacing starter Louie Varland on the roster. Varland took the 4-1 loss to the Royals on Wednesday.
Henriquez has pitched in three games for the Twins this season, and has a 3.44 ERA in 34 games for the Saints this season.
Julien has played in 63 games for the Twins, starting the season as their leadoff hitter. He is hitting .204 with seven home runs. At St. Paul, he’s hitting .242 in 49 games with seven homers.
Buxton has played in 90 games, fourth most in his 10-year career. He is hitting .275 with 16 home runs and 49 RBI.
