Twins hitters sensed something clicked with their offense last weekend in Toronto, though they have different ways of describing it.

Carlos Correa called it a "different vibe." Donovan Solano summarized it as hitters feeling "more comfortable." Michael A. Taylor thought it was just a better job of sticking to their game plans.

For starting pitcher Bailey Ober, it could probably be best described as a welcome sight. After the Twins gave him four runs of support in his previous four starts, the Twins propped him up with a four-run third inning Wednesday in their 4-2 victory over the Brewers to sweep the two-game series.

It was the Twins' first sweep since their opening series of the season in Kansas City from March 30-April 2.

Whether it's a vibe, comfort or just confidence, the Twins are seeing better results. When their lineup flipped to face Brewers starter Colin Rea for the second time Wednesday, they exploded for a four-run inning.

Edouard Julien, inserted into the leadoff spot when he was called up last weekend, started the third-inning rally with a double into the left-center gap. Julien fouled a sinker in a similar spot before he struck out in his first at-bat, then hit the next sinker he saw with a 108 miles per hour exit velocity, showing the in-game adjustments that make him a promising hitter.

Three batters later, Correa lined a two-run triple off the wall in right field, powering an outside fastball to the opposite field. Correa has six extra-base hits and 10 RBI during his six-game hitting streak.

After Trevor Larnach hit an RBI double off the right field wall in an eight-pitch at-bat, past leaping right fielder Brian Anderson, Joey Gallo drove in a run with a fly ball that was lost in the smoke-filled sky. Even those fortunate breaks – Anderson and second baseman Owen Miller both had trouble tracking Gallo's fly ball – seem to be happening more frequently.

The Twins didn't add to their lead after the third inning, but they put a runner on base in every inning and compiled as many walks (seven) as strikeouts.

Ober matched a season high with seven strikeouts in six innings, puzzling hitters with his changeup. He retired 12 of his final 14 batters after surrendering back-to-back homers and a double in the second inning.

In a stellar season, Ober's ERA rose from 2.61 to 2.65 after giving up two runs, but some newfound run support gave him his first winning decision since May 16.