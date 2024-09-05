ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. – As bleak as things have appeared for the Twins with injuries piling up and the club playing one of its worst stretches of the season, they still have Pablo López available to pitch every five or six days.
Twins beat Tampa Bay 4-3 behind home runs from Edouard Julien, Matt Wallner
Pablo López had his long scoreless streak end, but he picked up the victory as the teams split the four-game series in St. Petersburg.
López showed he was human, giving up a run for the first time in his last four starts to end a 23⅓-inning scoreless streak, but Edouard Julien and Matt Wallner homered and that was enough for a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. The Twins salvaged a split in the four-game series at Tropicana Field heading into a three-game set in Kansas City.
The Twins haven’t received much good news lately. Carlos Correa hasn’t played in nearly two months and there is no timetable for his return from plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The Twins expected to add Byron Buxton back to their lineup Friday, but that was nixed after he felt more hip pain during a rehab game Wednesday.
Starting pitcher Joe Ryan is out for the rest of the regular season and Chris Paddack is unlikely to return.
Looking for someone to provide a spark, López keeps delivering strong starts. He allowed three runs and seven hits in 6⅔ innings while striking out nine.
López’s outing ended, bizarrely, after a lengthy replay review. Yandy Díaz drove in a run with a line drive down the right-field line. Wallner, attempting to hold Díaz to a single, fielded the ball at a full sprint and his momentum carried him over a side wall where he tumbled head-first out of play.
Díaz kept running to third base, but the umpiring crew ruled it was a ground-rule double. Ten minutes elapsed between the end of the play and the conclusion of a replay review to decide whether Díaz should be stationed at second or third base. López chatted with catcher Ryan Jeffers about the next batter, took a knee behind the mound and stretched his arm during the delay.
After the review determined Díaz must remain at second base, Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli opted to bring Griffin Jax out of the bullpen. Jax, who spent part of the delay jogging in the bullpen, induced an inning-ending groundout on his first pitch.
Christopher Morel hit a two-out triple in the eighth inning on a fly ball to center field that DaShawn Keirsey Jr., making his major league debut, couldn’t secure at the wall. Jax struck out pinch-hitter Dylan Carlson and he let out a scream as he celebrated.
Jhoan Duran pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for the save.
The Twins took an early lead against Rays starter Taj Bradley with three consecutive hits to begin the second inning. After back-to-back singles from Jose Miranda and Carlos Santana, Julien crushed a first-pitch splitter that hung over the middle of the plate for a three-run homer, a no-doubter that landed halfway up the right-field seats. It was Julien’s first homer in the big leagues since a two-homer game on April 25.
Julien broke into a smile after rounding second base when he saw his teammates in the bullpen. He had seven homers in his first 80 at-bats this year, then he went homerless over his next 143 at-bats. The swing was just as impactful for the team. The Twins entered Thursday with 31 runs in their last 10 games, and they scored only 12 runs prior to the seventh inning.
One inning later, Wallner lofted a towering solo homer to right field when Bradley gave him a down-the-middle fastball in a 2-0 count, the ball carrying to the first row of seats in right field. Bradley, who struck out 10 batters over seven innings, has permitted eight homers in his last five starts.
López’s scoreless streak was the longest single-season streak by a Twins pitcher since reliever Tyler Duffey in 2019 (24⅓ innings). The streak ended when he gave up a two-run single to Junior Caminero in the third inning.
