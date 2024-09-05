Twins beat Tampa Bay 4-3 behind home runs from Edouard Julien, Matt Wallner

Julien broke into a smile after rounding second base when he saw his teammates in the bullpen. He had seven homers in his first 80 at-bats this year, then he went homerless over his next 143 at-bats. The swing was just as impactful for the team. The Twins entered Thursday with 31 runs in their last 10 games, and they scored only 12 runs prior to the seventh inning.