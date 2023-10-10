The Twins and Astros meet at 3:07 today at Target Field in Game 3 of the ALDS, with the series tied at one.

Royce Lewis, who has been the Twins' designated hitter for the first four games of the playoffs because of a hamstring injury, will move back to third base today, good news for the rookie who has three homers in his past four games. Edouard Julien will DH and Jorge Polanco moves to second base in today's lineup.

"I'm really excited to get back out there," Lewis said. "Especially now that it's colder — I can stay warm out there too."

The Twins also announced Joe Ryan will make his postseason debut tomorrow. The 27-year-righthander will start Game 4, which is set for 1:07 p.m. but could move to 6:07 p.m. if the Rangers complete a sweep of the Orioles tonight in Arlington, Texas.

Ryan was set to the be the starter in the third, and deciding game, of the first-round wild-card series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field on Thursday, but the Twins closed out the Jays in two games and Game 3 was not necessary.

He seemed to be in line for the start in Game 1 of the ALDS on Saturday in Houston, but manager Rocco Baldelli opted for Bailey Ober, who took the loss in a 6-4 game at Minute Maid Park.

"I have not faced hitters," Ryan said. "Thrown a couple of bullpens, but I think just not knowing what I'm going to do has kept my mind pretty focused on just the thought process of pitching every day."

Ryan started the year strong, and after a three-hit, complete-game shutout of the Red Sox in June, he was 8-4 with a 2.98 ERA. But he struggled a bit in the second half, and spent time on the injured list after trying to pitch through a groin pull.

Twins righthander Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79 ERA in the regular season) starts against Astros righthander Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56).

ASTROS LINEUP

Jose Altuve, 2B

Alex Bregman, 3B

Yordan Alvarez, LF

Kyle Tucker, RF

José Abreu, 1B

Yainier Diaz, DH

Mauricio Dubon, CF

Jeremy Peña, SS

Martin Maldonado, C

TWINS LINEUP

Edouard Julien, DH

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Max Kepler, RF

Royce Lewis, 3B

Carlos Correa, SS

Alex Kirilloff, 1B

Matt Wallner, LF

Willi Castro, CF

Ryan Jeffers, C