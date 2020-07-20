The Twins on Monday released local broadcast information for their upcoming season, when all 60 games will be televised.

Fox Sports North will carry 58 regular-season games, including Friday night’s opener against the White Sox, plus Wednesday’s preseason game against the Cubs. Games against Cleveland on July 30 and Sept. 12 will be Fox national games.

Perhaps of the most interest to fans: Dick Bremer remains the FSN play-by-play voice and will be paired with analysts Justin Morneau, Bert Blyleven, Roy Smalley and Jack Morris on various broadcasts.

Morneau was scheduled to work 80 FSN broadcasts before the coronavirus pandemic dramatically shortened the season. Blyleven was slated to do just 30.

Morneau will be the analyst on the “bulk” of the Twins’ shortened schedule, Twins President Dave St. Peter said. Blyleven will work the second-most games, followed by Smalley and Morris.

Broadcasters are not traveling to away games; all games will be called from Target Field, with monitors being used for road games. Similarly, reporters Marney Gellner, Audra Martin and Annie Sabo will work exclusively from Target Field, conducting interviews via Zoom.

Michael Rand